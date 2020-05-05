5-year-old Utah boy allegedly takes parent's car in bid to buy Lamborghini in California

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hot Wheels weren’t good enough for him.

A 5-year-old boy was caught driving his parents’ car on a freeway in Utah on Monday — apparently on his way to California to buy a Lamborghini.

FERRARI, LAMBORGHINI SUSPEND PRODUCTION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

The kid driver made it a handful of miles, from his home in Ogden to I-15’s 25th Street offramp, Utah State Police said.

Troopers initially thought they’d stumbled upon an impaired driver, but soon found their perp was actually a child with a penchant for luxury cars.

The boy told them he left home after an argument with his mom, in which she refused to buy him a Lamborghini.

So he decided to go get one himself.

COLORADO FATHER AND SON 3D-PRINTING A LAMBORGHINI REPLICA GOT A RIDE IN A REAL ONE FOR CHRISTMAS

“He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet,” state police posted on Twitter.

Their post included a photo of the boy in a grey sweatshirt and patterned shorts, wringing his hands inside his parents’ car.

UHP Sgt. Nick Street confirmed to local outlet KSL that the boy is indeed 5 years old, though the angle at which the photo was taken may have made him look older.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cops didn’t mention a punishment for the boy — but going to bed without dinner could be in his future.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST