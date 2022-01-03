A U.S. Marshals-led task force recovered five missing teenage girls and resulted in the arrests of 30 sex offenders in the New Orleans, Louisiana, area.

“Operation Boo Dat,” which was conducted between mid-October and Dec. 24, resulted in the rescue of five teenage girls between the ages of 14 and 17 and the arrests of 30, including 17 who were accused of felony sex offender registration violations, the U.S. Marshals said in a press release last week.

The operation was conducted in cooperation with the New Orleans Police Department, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and USMS New Orleans Task Force.

Among those arrested was a man who was wanted for the rape of a 12-year-old girl near New Orleans, and another man who was wanted in the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in June in Texas.

One of the recovered teens was a 16-year-old girl who ran away from her New Orleans-area home after allegedly stealing a relative’s car and a handgun. She was eventually found “living with several adults to include an adult female strip club dancer.”

Two teens recovered in the operations were sisters ages 15 and 16 who “may be victims of adult(s’) felony criminal sexual activities,” the press release said. Those girls were recovered in a Baton Rouge apartment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“During Operation Boo Dat over one hundred sex offender compliance checks were also attempted or completed in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes,” the press release said. “Sex Offender compliance checks require law enforcement officers to go to the sex offender’s reported address of residence to verify that the person still lives at the provided address. Often countless hours of follow up investigative work are required during and after a compliance check.”