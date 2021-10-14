5 people killed in 5-hour span in Indianapolis, homicide rate outpacing 2020 record

Over a five-hour span Tuesday, five people were killed in three separate shootings putting Indianapolis one month ahead of pace to break last year’s record-breaking homicide total.

Indianapolis has seen 217 homicides so far this year, quickly approaching 2020’s record-breaking total of 245, according to Fox 59. With the city currently at the same number of homicides reported in November of last year, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are busy working on the ever-increasing workload.

Earlier this year Indianapolis police, like many other departments across the U.S., reported losing officers in the wake of the defund the police movement and was now expanding recruitment efforts outside Indiana, as reinforcements from state police and the sheriff’s office aren’t enough to meet patrol needs.

The department sometimes partners with the Indiana State Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to meet patrol needs in understaffed districts.

Law enforcement agencies across the country experienced a wave of retirements and departures and are struggling to recruit the next generation of police officers in the year since Geroge Floyd died in police custody which sparked widespread demonstrations and calls to defund or abolish the police.

The IMPD again stressed Tuesday night about the importance of the community coming forward with information on these crimes.

“I cannot state how important it is, and stress how important it is for folks in the community to provide us with information,” said William Young, a public information officer for IMPD. “You’ve heard me say it before, lots of my partners here have heard me say it before, it’s extremely, extremely important that our investigators get information to hold those accountable and responsible.”

Anyone with information about any of the homicides that have taken place so far this year, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.