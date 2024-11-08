5 found dead in Minnesota apparent murder-suicide: police

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Police in Duluth, Minnesota are in an active investigation after discovering the deaths of five people in two separate homes in West Duluth on Thursday at approximately 2:10 p.m.

A press release shows that Duluth Police responded to a welfare check call in the 6000 block of Tacony Street where they discovered a 47-year-old woman and a juvenile dead inside.

After an investigation, they were able to identify a suspect located in a residence in the 4400 block of West 6th Street.

Police officers were able to gain entry to the home where they found another 45-year-old female and a juvenile deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in addition to the suspect, a 46-year-old male. The suspect was also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police officials.

Police believe the victims are known to each other, but have not released their names at this time pending next of kin notification.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families and loved ones involved in this tragic event. This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation,” said the release. “A press conference is expected to be held tomorrow. More details will be released at a later time.”

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.