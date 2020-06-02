4 St. Louis police officers shot at George Floyd protests, still taking fire

Authorities in St. Louis said early Tuesday that four police officers were shot at protests in the city’s downtown and officers continue to be under fire.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that all the officers were rushed to the hospital and they were conscious and breathing. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The paper reported that at 12:25 a.m. local time, “heavy gunfire” could be heard “coming from several directions downtown.”

Fox 2 Now reported that earlier in the day, crowds formed outside the St. Louis Police headquarters in the city and police set up defensive lines around the perimeter. The relative calm in the city during the day gave way to violence in the city that included a 7-Eleven being looted and being set on fire.

The report said that downtown businesses and construction sites were also set on fire.

A press release from the police did not identify the exact location of the gunfire but said police were still under fire.

Protests across the U.S. were sparked after the death of Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. There were reports emerging on Monday night that police became the target of some anarchists.

A video emerged Monday night that showed an SUV plowing through a line of officers responding to a protest in Buffalo, N.Y., hitting two law enforcement officers and speeding away. The officers were listed in serious condition and the suspected driver was apprehended.