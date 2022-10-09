4 killed in Texas shooting during attempted robbery involving drugs, police say

Police in Texas are investigating a deadly attempted robbery involving narcotics after four shooting victims were found inside a car, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of E. Jessamine Street in Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while a fourth victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to authorities.

Police said investigators recovered multiple weapons at the scene that had been fired during the shooting.

Investigators also learned that a suspect driving a gray Dodge Challenger fled the scene after the shooting.

Resident Anna Porkhorska told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth that the car with the victims had 10 to 12 bullet holes.

“I went up to the window and saw a car driving off and dropped to the ground hoping nothing would hit me,” she told the station.

No arrests have been made and police did not release any additional information.