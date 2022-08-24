4 family members dead in apparent murder-suicide incident in Massachusetts

website maker

Four family members died in an apparent murder-suicide incident in a Massachusetts suburb, officials said.

The relatives were all found dead in Lynn, Massachusetts, which is roughly 13 miles north of Boston. Three male victims appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office also identified a female suspect, who authorities believe may have committed suicide by shooting herself.

Officials say that Lynn police responded to sounds of gunshots at around 2:53 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police soon found two men, ages 34 and 66, dead.

Less than two hours after the initial discovery, the female suspect was found dead in her car in a Stop & Shop parking lot.

Investigators later found another dead man in a car in Lynn and soon determined they were all related to each other.

“An initial investigation determined that a 31-year-old female was a potential suspect,” the DA’s office confirmed, according to WFXT.

Identifies have not been released by authorities, who say they are completing next of kin notifications.

While the apparent murder-suicide is being investigated, Lynn’s police chief Christopher Reddy assured residents that there is no threat to the public.