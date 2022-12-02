4 dead in Delaware head-on collision on interstate highway

Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on an interstate highway, Delaware authorities said Thursday.

Delaware State Police said the collision happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 495 near New Castle.

Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-495 when it collided with a Toyota pickup driven by a 41-year-old woman from Philadelphia.

DELAWARE INMATE WHO SPENT 7 MONTHS IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT WINS APPEAL, CLAIMS HIS RIGHTS WERE DEPRIVED

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both drivers died at the scene. Two passengers in the Toyota were pronounced dead at a hospital.