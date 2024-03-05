4 California deputies injured, 1 critical after being shot at by suspect during ‘chaotic’ chase

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A “chaotic” police chase in California involving a suspect who opened fire at deputies multiple times has left four officers injured, including one critically, officials say.

The incident happened early Monday near Santa Rosa after law enforcement responded to “a person brandishing a rifle,” according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies arrived and found the suspect, who then led them on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect stopped, fired shots at the deputies, and continued the pursuit,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Deputies returned fire and, ultimately, the suspect crashed the vehicle he was driving.

“Four deputies were injured: one with a gunshot wound to the leg, two with injuries to their hands, and one deputy has a head injury,” the statement continued, adding that the deputy who suffered a head injury was “in critical but stable condition.”

The suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been identified, nor have the injured deputies.

Sonoma Deputy Sheriff Rob Dillion told reporters Monday that each of the injured deputies was traveling in a separate vehicle and there are “multiple crime scenes” as the “suspect stopped and fired rounds at different locations.”

“As you can imagine I’m concerned about my injured deputies and I hope they all make a full and speedy recovery,” Sonoma Sheriff Eddie Engram added in a video posted on YouTube. “This has been a chaotic incident and we’re still trying to determine exactly what happened.”

The Santa Rosa Police Department is now handling the investigation and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is vowing to release bodycam footage in accordance with state law.

A resident who lives near where the chase happened told The Press Democrat that he was awoken early Monday to the sounds of gunfire, followed by a pause and then a second exchange of shots.