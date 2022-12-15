4 armed suspects claiming to be FBI agents break into DC home, steal nearly $20K in property

Four armed suspects broke into a Washington D.C., home and used force to make off with nearly $20,000 in stolen property, police said.

Police responded to reports of a burglary at a residence on the 1700 block of Bay Street, SE, at around 6:11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A police report states that four unknown suspects “with flashlights and tactical gear” forced their way into the residence.

Three of the suspects were armed with guns, and one carried a crowbar, which was used to force the front door open, police said.

Once inside, the suspects announced that they were with the FBI. A local NBC journalist reported that the occupants were tied up, but Metro PD have yet to confirm that detail.

Two of the victims managed to flee the residence and contact law enforcement, MPD said.

The suspects absconded with thousands of dollars in stolen property. They took two iPhones, a Rolex watch, two safes and $3,300 in cash, and fled in a stolen silver 2017 Audi Q3, according to a police report.

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner K. Denise Rucker Krepp, a local Democratic politician, blasted the D.C. Council over reports of the crime.

“Good morning DC Council. The Revised Criminal Code which you passed last month enables the burglars who bound up my residents this morning to be released early from prison,” Krepp tweeted from her official account. “You call the bill progress. I call it a failure.”

The commissioner was referring to a controversial, sweeping overhaul of the District’s criminal code unanimously adopted by the council last month. Among the proposed reforms were reduced maximum sentences, the elimination of nearly all mandatory minimum sentences, and expanded rights to jury trials by those accused of misdemeanors.

If Mayor Muriel Bowser signs the revised code, it must still be approved by Congress before it becomes law. Krepp has written to congressional leaders, asking lawmakers to reject the revised criminal code legislation.

“The bill hurts victims of violent crime,” she wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R, Ky., on Dec. 12.

