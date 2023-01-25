4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake and at least one aftershock have shaken California Wednesday morning.

The first was a magnitude 4.2 earthquake about 3.7 miles south of Malibu Beach, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was reported at a depth of 9.2 miles.

It was followed by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock in the same area.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is conducting a survey of key infrastructure to identify any damage.

