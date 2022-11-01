3 young people injured in North Carolina shooting on Halloween night

Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said.

Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.

NORTH CAROLINA ELECTION WORKERS GET SURPRISE PEP TALK FROM ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not say what prompted Monday night’s shooting or release the ages of the victims.