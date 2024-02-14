3 Washington, DC police officers injured in active shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. says three of its officers were injured Wednesday in a shooting.

“Three officers have been injured. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries,” it wrote in a post on X, adding that the scene of the shooting in the eastern part of the city “remains active.”

Police say the injured officers suffered gunshot wounds and that they have been removed from the area.

“This remains an active scene and for your safety, we ask that you stay away from the area,” the Metropolitan Police Department added.

Multiple roads have now been closed around the 5000 Block of Hanna PL SE as authorities respond to the incident. Two nearby schools are also reported to be on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.