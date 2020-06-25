3 Vegas men indicted for allegedly setting police car ablaze, could face decades in prison

Three Las Vegas men were arraigned in federal court Wednesday as they stood accused of setting fire to a Metro police vehicle during a protest that occurred more than three weeks ago.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada, Nicholas A. Trutanich, announced the charges against Tyree Walker, 23; Devarian Haynes, 23, and Ricardo Densmore, 24, which included two counts conspiracy to commit arson and two counts of arson apiece, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ).

The defendants made their first appearance in court before Judge Cam Ferenbach, who scheduled a jury trial for Aug. 24 before U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon.

Court documents state that on May 31, Walker, Haynes and Densmore conspired to destroy a marked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) vehicle while protests related to the death of George Floyd were happening nearby.

A video posted to social media captured the alleged crime and later led investigators to identify the three defendants, according to the DOJ.

The video, allegedly filmed by Densmore, showed Haynes pouring some type of liquid from a gas can through a broken section on one of the vehicle’s windows. Walker lit an object to ignite the liquid before Haynes dropped the gas can into the patrol vehicle.

All three men fled when they heard police sirens approaching.

Each defendant is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a mandatory maximum of 20 years in prison on each of the conspiracy and arson counts. They may also have to pay up to $250,000 in fines, respectively.