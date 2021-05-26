3 Texas police officers shot while responding to 911 call, authorities say

Three police officers in Texas were shot by a suspect while responding to a call of a suicidal person Wednesday evening, police said.

The suspect fired at the Flower Mound Police Department officers after they arrived at his home around 8 p.m. local time, responding to a 911 call, police said. Flower Mound is a community of around 76,000 residents, about 29 miles northwest of central Dallas.

Two of the officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition and the third officer was cleared at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officers returned fire with the suspect but haven’t made contact with him, police said. The scene is still active.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.