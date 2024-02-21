3 teens escape from Oregon youth correctional facility

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Three teenagers in Oregon are on the run after escaping from a youth correctional facility on Sunday night, authorities said.

The teens escaped around 9:12 p.m. from MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn, the Oregon Youth Authority announced Monday. The facility has since been put on lockdown while authorities search for them

The escapees were identified as Angel Diaz-Barrera, Julian Diaz-Navarro, and Xavier Swimm, all 19 years old.

Oregon State Police are searching for them and have issued warrants for their arrest.

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED FOR EXPLODING HOMEMADE FIREWORK AT SHOPPING CENTER

Diaz-Barrera and Diaz-Navarro, both of Salem, were adjudicated in Marion County. Diaz-Barrera was at the facility for robbery 1 and carry/use of a dangerous weapon while Diaz-Navarro was there for attempt assault 1 and carry/use if a dangerous weapon.

Swim, of Portland, was adjudicated in Multnomah County for attempted assault 2 and aggravated harassment.

TEXAS SUSPECT IN AUDRII CUNNINGHAM DISAPPEARANCE CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER

The state’s juvenile justice agency said it was unable to release any details about the escape due to concerns over security at the facility and the safety of youth and staff, the Salem Statesman Journal reported.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the escaped teens to contact Oregon State Police.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The escape follows a similar incident that occurred in 2021, when three other teens assaulted a staff member at the facility, cut a hole in the perimeter fence and escaped, according to the Salem Reporter. The trio was caught three days later in Lebanon, about 53 miles south of Woodburn.