3 teens dead in Brooklyn after cars collide while doing 'donuts:' reports

Three teens have been killed in the New York City borough of Brooklyn after their car collided into another vehicle while doing “donuts,” reports say.

The fatal two-car crash happened Saturday night in a parking lot at Floyd Bennett Field – a former naval air station during World War II – police told the New York Post.

Investigators told the newspaper that a 16-year-old male driving a Toyota Camry slammed into the side of a Kia Forte. The Kia’s driver – Emil Badalov, also 16, and two of his passengers, brother and sister Daniel and Margarita Sidgiyayeva, ages 11 and 18, respectively, later were pronounced dead at local hospitals, police added.

“They were really close, they went everywhere together,” Nicole Shmerkin, a schoolmate of the Sidgiyayevas, told the New York Daily News.

Classmates also told the newspaper that Daniel recently finished seventh grade, while Margarita graduated from high school just three weeks ago.

A 16-year-old old girl also riding in the Kia was sent to a hospital in critical condition while the driver of the Toyota and his passengers were not identified, the New York Post reports.

The New York Post, citing sources, said both cars were doing “donuts” when they struck each other.

Photos taken after the crash show skid marks and debris across the pavement.

As of Monday, police reportedly are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

Floyd Bennett Field is known to locals as a place for young people to practice driving, but is “also notorious as a drag racing destination”, according to The Wave newspaper of nearby Rockaway Beach.