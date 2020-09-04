3 teens arrested in violent crime spree in Minneapolis

Three teens — between 14 and 15 years old — were arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection with a string of robberies and a carjacking that happened in broad daylight, police in Minneapolis said.

Authorities made the arrests after viewing surveillance that showed a group of six teenagers in hoodies and masks robbing a woman who owned a gift store called 14 Hill, near E. 48th Street and Chicago Avenue, in broad daylight Tuesday, FOX9 reported.

The incident is believed to be the fourth by the same group in the Lake Nokomis area.

Chad Stamps, the store owner’s husband, told the local news outlet that the suspects “pushed her down and then they opened up the cash register and took the cash and ran out of there.”

When the woman tried to flee to a next-door business, the suspects followed her, punching another business owner in the face, and making off with the woman’s purse and her car.

The Third Precinct region where Tuesday’s robberies took place saw four other carjackings by midafternoon on Wednesday.

Frustrated business owners say they worry that the offenders could return.

“The police can only help after the fact and that’s what they’re doing right now, but it’s not going to stop them from doing this until you stop the source and figure that out,” Stamps said.