3 suspects wanted in Philadelphia after fatally shooting man who tried to stop carjacking, police say

A 50-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in Philadelphia after stepping in to stop an apparent carjacking, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Michael Salerno, was shot in the head next to a double-parked car just before 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of Porter Street in South Philadelphia, Philadelphia police said.

Salerno had tried to stop three suspects from stealing his female friend’s car, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Philadelphia police released video and still images of the fatal encounter.

The suspects are shown pulling up behind the double-parked vehicle in a red a Kia Soul with an unknown New Jersey license plate, according to the video. One suspect can be seen approaching the driver.

The victim runs over to help his friend but is fatally shot by one of the suspects. The three suspects then flee the scene.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

As of July 9, public police data shows that there have been 1,756 citywide shooting incidents and 953 shooting victims year-to-date, a 15.24% and 7.96% decrease, respectively, from the same period last year.

There have been 230 homicide victims year-to-date as of July 15, a 22% decrease from the same period last year.