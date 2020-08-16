3 police officers shot in Cedar Park, Texas, suspect barricaded inside home

At least three police officers were shot while responding to a call at a home in Cedar Park, Texas, according to local authorities.

The department’s Twitter account initially said the officers had responded to a call at the home off Natalie Cove, about 25 miles north of Austin.

The suspect barricaded themselves inside the house following the shots, before multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene.

“We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove,” the message read. “Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.”

Police later issued an update saying that three officers had been hit, but they are all currently receiving medical treatment and appear to be in stable condition.

The department added that the suspect has yet to be apprehended, making the area an “active” scene.

“At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot,” the tweet stated. “They are at a local hospital in stable condition. This remains a very active scene, the subject is not in custody at this time.”

The city of Cedar Park also tweeted about the incident and warned its residents to stay inside their homes until the situation is resolved.

“Please avoid Bagdad Rd. between Osage and New Hope @CedarParkPD and Cedar Park afire Dept. have closed southbound lane of Bagdad at Heritage,” the tweet stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.