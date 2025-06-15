3 people in custody after shooting at ‘No Kings’ demonstration in Utah

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three people were taken into custody Saturday night in connection with a shooting during a “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City, Utah, including a man believed to be the gunman, according to police.

Salt Lake City Police said one victim was injured after officers heard gunshots near 151 South State Street just before 8 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man believed to be the shooter also suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries under police watch, Police Chief Brian Redd said at a press conference. After receiving information from witnesses, officers pursued the man and took him into custody near 200 East and 100 South.

Redd said it was too early to tell if the shooting was politically motivated and whether those involved knew each other. The shooter appeared to be walking alongside the group of marching protesters.

THOUSANDS CONVERGE ON ALEXANDRIA ‘NO KINGS’ PROTEST AGAINST TRUMP AND ARMY PARADE; NEARBY DC IS QUIET

Police urged demonstrators to leave the area in an orderly fashion after the shooting. Police earlier said the shooting was “possibly associated” with the protest.

The motive for the shooting and the events leading up to it remain under investigation, police said.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, said the shooting is “deeply troubling.”

“The shooting at tonight’s protest in Salt Lake City is a deeply troubling act of violence and has no place in our public square,” Cox wrote on X. “This is an active situation, and we’re working closely with law enforcement to ensure accountability.”

“My heart is broken for everyone impacted tonight,” he added in another post. “Thank you to the thousands of protesters who exercised their constitutional rights in the right way tonight.”

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT TODAY’S ‘NO KINGS’ ANTI-TRUMP RALLIES ACROSS THE US

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A group of about 10,000 people marched between Pioneer Park and the Federal Building before the shooting on South State Street.

Police were at the scene monitoring the demonstration and providing an escort for the march “to support public safety and the lawful expression of First Amendment rights.” Police said the demonstration had been peaceful before the shooting.

Fox News Digital has reached out to police for additional information about the shooting.

“No Kings” demonstrations rolled out in cities across the country on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump. Participants shouted anti-authoritarian chants and voiced support for protecting democracy and immigrants rights. The demonstrations came on the same day as the roughly $45 million military parade in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday and Trump’s 79th birthday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.