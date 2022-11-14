3 killed, 2 injured in University of Virginia shooting, former football player named as suspect

Police at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville are searching for the suspect in an on-campus shooting Sunday night.

The shooting was initially reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when shots were fired in Culbreth Garage. Shortly after, a campus-wide alert was issued announcing the suspect was at large and telling all people at UVA to shelter in place.

University police said they are looking for Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in connection with the shooting. Jones is reportedly a former UVA football player.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket/hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. Police said he could be driving a black SUV with Virginia tag TWX3580.

VIRGINIA MAN ARRESTED FOR SHOOTING THAT LEFT EIGHT PEOPLE WOUNDED NEAR JAMES MADISON UNIVERSITY CAMPUS

Jones is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.

As of 1 a.m., UVA police said to continue sheltering in place and to contact friends and family to let them know “your status.”

It’s unclear if there are any injuries or fatalities at this time.

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA OFF-CAMPUS MASS SHOOTING LEAVES 7, INCLUDING COLLEGE STUDENTS, WOUNDED

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to University of Virginia police, but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story.