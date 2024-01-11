3 gunshot-riddled bodies found in Kentucky home set ablaze; potential murder-suicide suspected

Three adults with gunshot wounds were found dead in a home that had been set ablaze, Kentucky State Police said.

It appears two adults were shot and the third had a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Fire crews responded to a blaze reported Sunday at the home in Robertson County and were told people might be inside the structure, but they could not go inside for hours due to the intensity of the flames, a police statement said. When they were able to make entry, they found the three dead.

Police told news outlets it appeared the fire was intentionally set from the inside of the home.

Police did not immediately release any identities pending notification of family.