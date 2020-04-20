3 found dead in NYC hotel for discharged coronavirus hospital patients

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Three deaths were reported over the weekend at a hotel in New York City’s Times Square that was being used as quarantine quarters for recovering coronavirus hospital patients.

The NYPD reported that a 42-year-old man and a 70-year-old man were found dead in separate rooms at the Hilton Garden Inn on West 37th Street on Saturday, Fox 5 New York reported.

OVERWHELMED BROOKLYN CARE HOME TOLLS 55 DEAD

A 64-year-old man was found dead in a room at the hotel on Sunday, according to other local media reports.

Police said the deaths were unrelated and not suspicious, Fox 5 reported. New York City’s medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

An NYPD spokesperson said the Hilton Garden Inn was housing individuals released from city hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19 under a contract with NYC Emergency Management, a government agency, the station reported.

A statement from the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “New Yorkers staying in these hotels have been determined by hospitals who are discharging them to not need medical care or hospitalization.”

“Every death due to this disease is a tragedy, and we will continue to work with our partners to ensure we can care for those in need,” the statement said.

The number of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York City jumped nearly 13 percent over the weekend, according to new figures.

Officials now report 138,700 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York City and 14,451 deaths.