3 dead after small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park sparking major fire

Several people are dead after a plane crashed into a mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, on Thursday evening, according to the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a preliminary report saying that a Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into a residential area in Clearwater, Florida around 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, after the pilot reported an engine failure.

According to the report, the plane crash left three people dead, including the pilot, who was the only one on board, and two people on the ground.

FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported the plane struck the Bayside Waters mobile home park, formerly known as Japanese Gardens, on U.S. 19 south of the Clearwater Mall, causing the home to ignite.

ARKANSAS PILOT KILLED IN SMALL PLANE CRASH AT LITTLE ROCK AIRPORT, OFFICIALS CONFIRM

During a news conference Thursday evening, Clearwater Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said the fire to spread to three other homes. He said three structures “definitely” have fire damage while an additional home may have also been damaged.

Ehlers said the aircraft was found within one of the structures, and initially confirmed that there were “several fatalities” from the aircraft and within the mobile home it crashed into.

“We’re on scene of a small plane crash at a mobile home park south of Clearwater Mall. Multiple mobile homes have caught fire. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions are on scene,” fire officials wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

PLANE CRASHES INTO BUSY SAN FRANCISCO INTERSECTION, KILLING 1

Video from the scene shows a massive fireball erupting from the park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, Ehlers said.