3 dead, 3 injured in Mother’s Day shooting at Georgia apartment complex

A manhunt is underway in Georgia for the suspect or suspects responsible for killing three people and injuring three more in a shooting at an apartment complex on Mother’s Day, officials said.

Police were dispatched to the Brannon Hill apartment complex, located just outside Atlanta, around 8 p.m. Sunday evening. DeKalb County deputies found five people inside with gunshot wounds. Three of those people were declared dead at the scene, Fox 5 of Atlanta reported.

The two surviving victims were transported to the hospital and another victim arrived at the hospital sometime later, police said.

Investigators blocked the entrance to the apartment complex as they attempted to piece together the series of events that resulted in the shooting.

Police are reportedly still conducting a search for those responsible and no suspects have been taken into custody, Fox 5 reported.

No description of potential suspects was provided and the identities of the victims were not released.