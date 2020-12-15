3 children killed, 4 injured in accident involving horse and buggy in Pennsylvania

Three children were killed and four others hospitalized after a trash truck struck a horse and buggy in Lancaster, Pa. on Monday.

NORTH CAROLINA CRAIGSLIST CAMARO AD LEADS TO SHOOTING OF GRANDDAD, GRANDSON

The horse and buggy carrying the seven minors failed to stop at a “properly posted stop sign” at the intersection of Black Road and Little Britain Road North and proceeded into the intersection, Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release.

The trash truck slammed into the buggy, and four of the occupants were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for their injuries. They were later transferred to Hershey Medical Center.

The driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene and spoke with police, troopers said.

Lancaster County is home to a large population of Amish people and buggies are commonplace.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Numerous fatal crashes have been reported over the years. In August, a pickup truck and a horse and buggy collided, killing an Amish teenager and seriously injuring three other people, according to reports by CBS 2.