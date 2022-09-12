3 children dead after drowning incident at Coney Island beach, mother in custody

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three children have died after being found unconscious on the Coney Island beach early Monday morning.

The children — a baby under the age of one, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy — were rushed to the hospital by emergency medical services workers, but it was too late to save them.

A 30-year-old woman believed to be the mother of the children was taken into custody, FOX 5 New York reports. She was reportedly found wandering the beach prior to officers with the New York Police Department questioning her.

The baby was 3 months old, according to a tweet by a local reporter. That reporter also says the incident happened at 3 a.m., and noted that the mother was “emotionally disturbed.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated as events warrant.