22-year-old woman arrested after allegedly sending nude pictures of herself to 14-year-old

A 22-year-old woman sent nude images of herself to a 14-year-old boy, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office alleged in a Facebook post announcing her arrest.

“The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest of ANAMARIA E. MILAZZO, a 22-year-old female from the Town of Elmira, for Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the Second Degree, a class E Felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor,” the June 16 post stated.

“On June 9, 2025, a School Resource Officer assigned to the Greater Southern Tier BOCES received a complaint alleging MILAZZO sent indecent material to a minor,” the post continued. “The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assisted with the investigation. During the investigation, the Criminal Division learned that over a three-month period, MILAZZO had sent nude photographs of herself to a 14-year-old male.”

Chemung County is located in the state of New York.

Due to the Empire State’s no-cash bail law, the woman was released and she “did not spend time in jail,” WETM 18 News reported.

“The Greater Southern Tier Board of Cooperative Educational Services provides educational leadership, services, and support to meet the needs of our students and school districts,” according to the GST BOCES website.

WETM 18 News reported that it reached out to BOCES and was told that the woman was previously employed there but had been fired.

Fox News Digital reached out to GST BOCES for comment on Saturday morning but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

“As a result of the investigation, MILAZZO was arrested for Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. MILAZZO was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Wellsburg Village Court at a later date,” the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post noted.