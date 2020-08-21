21 people shot Wednesday in Chicago

Chicago endured another day of citywide gun violence Wednesday with 21 people shot, according to police records.

Six people were injured in a single attack on the city’s South Side. A group of men was standing outside around 11:30 p.m. when shots were fired in their direction, possibly from a vehicle, police said.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the head and listed in critical condition. The other victims, ages 28, 17, 21, and two 29-year-olds — one of whom was wound in the neck and back, and was also listed in critical condition — were also struck by gunfire. The other victims were listed in fair condition.

A 9-year-old boy and 27-year-old woman were shot just after 1 p.m. while sitting in a vehicle. Two suspects exited another vehicle and opened fire on the pair. Both victims were shot in the lower back. They were both listed as stable.

The day ended with a 21-year-old man shot in the hand during a domestic-related argument.

The bloodshed comes a day after 15 people were wounded by gunfire on Tuesday. On Monday, 21 people were shot, following a weekend in which 64 people were victims of gun violence, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.