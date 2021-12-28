The widespread protests and sometimes violent demonstrations that became commonplace nationwide following George Floyd‘s death streamed into 2021 on several occasions during the trial for Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis and across the country in other instances unrelated to law enforcement.

Rochester, New York, saw some of the first protests this year in February. Hundreds took to the streets after a grand jury decided not to indict seven officers involved in the March 2020 arrest of Daniel Prude.

Prude made national news after video showed he was handcuffed naked and seated on the street while his head was covered with a spit hood. There were also protests in Rochester after the release of body camera footage of another March 2020 incident involving 10-year-old Na’ilah Bey, who was placed in handcuffs as officers responded to a report about “family” trouble.

About 200 demonstrators marched through the city in upstate New York, some ripping away barricades at a Rochester police precinct. In the body camera video, an officer tells the girl to “stop acting like a child,” to which Bey retorts, “I am a child.”