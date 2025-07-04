200 Marines head to Florida in support of ICE as military takes stronger stance on immigration

​

U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) is sending approximately 200 Marines to Florida in support of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) interior immigration enforcement mission.

Marines attached to Marine Wing Support Squadron 272 and Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina are responding as part of a request by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Secretary of Defense Sean Parnell requested backup in support of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Florida, Louisiana, and Texas with critical administrative and logistical capabilities at locations as directed by ICE.

PENTAGON RELEASES 150 NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS FROM SECURITY MISSION DEPLOYMENT IN LA AS WILDFIRE THREATS MOUNT

Parnell approved a mobilization of 700 in all to include active, National Guard and reserve forces. The Marines are in the first wave of USNORTHCOM’s support.

“Service members participating in this mission will perform strictly non-law enforcement duties within ICE facilities. Their roles will focus on administrative and logistical tasks, and they are specifically prohibited from direct contact with individuals in ICE custody or involvement in any aspect of the custody chain,” according to a statement released by USNORTHCOM.

Parnell stated in his statement that the support will relieve some of the unnecessary strain on law enforcement.

TROOPS AT THE BORDER: HOW THE MILITARY’S ROLE IN IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT HAS EXPLODED UNDER TRUMP

“This support provides critical resources to support ICE’s mission, freeing up law enforcement personnel to focus on law enforcement tasks and missions. The Department remains committed to securing 100% operational control of the border,” the statement said.

The U.S. Air Force and Navy have also taken over positions on federal land along the southern border, under a directive from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The area, a roughly 250-mile stretch, located in Texas’ Cameron and Hidalgo counties, is being transferred to Air Force control and will fall under the jurisdiction of Joint Base San Antonio. It will be managed as part of a newly established National Defense Area (NDA).

In June, a battalion of 500 U.S. Marines mobilized to Los Angeles in response to anti-immigration enforcement riots, causing an outcry from liberal critics such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

The governor’s office both downplayed the troop movement and called it “completely uncalled for.”

The moves are part of a broader mission managed by the Joint Task Force – Southern Border (JTF-SB), a joint effort between the Air Force and U.S. Northern Command to consolidate and strengthen military presence along the border.