2 Virginia corrections officers tasked with watching inmate when he escaped hospital admitted to being asleep

Two Virginia Department of Corrections officers who were tasked with watching Naseem Isaiah Roulack reportedly admitted to being asleep when he escaped from a hospital in August, an administrative investigation found.

Roulack’s — who remains on the run — metal cuffs on his hands and legs were also taken off during his hospital visit, so he could wear nylon “flex cuffs” for an MRI procedure but mistakenly never replaced with the more secure metal cuffs, the investigation added.

Roulack, 21, was serving a 13-year sentence for charges of aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run, when he escaped before 6 a.m. on Aug. 12, and has since been linked to a Maryland carjacking and kidnapping incident outside Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Roulack should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

State and federal authorities are now offering a combined $20,000 reward for his capture.

The officers who allegedly admitted to being asleep have resigned, the department press release said.

“I thank the Special Investigations Unit for their thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Roulack’s escape,” VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson said in a statement. “The Department will learn from these findings to ensure that we are providing the most effective incarceration, which leads to lasting public safety for the Commonwealth.”

