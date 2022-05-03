2 victims robbed at gunpoint after entering car they thought was their rideshare in DC

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Washington, D.C. are investigating after two men were robbed at gunpoint after entering a car they mistook for their rideshare.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, the two victims entered a white Dodge Charger they thought was the car they had ordered on a rideshare app. Police said the driver then locked the doors and pulled a gun on them, Fox 5 reported.

The driver reportedly drove the victims to at least two different banks, demanding they withdraw money from an ATM.

One victim was able to flee the situation while the vehicle was in Washington, D.C. The second victim was dropped off sometime later in the evening after the car entered Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to police.

Neither man was injured, Fox 5 reported.

Police are still searching for the driver. Investigators released photos of the vehicle and are encouraging anyone with information to call the police at 202-727-9099 or utilize their TEXT TIP LINE by sending a message to 50411.

DC Police Commander James Boteler encouraged residents to exercise caution when using rideshare services, including double-checking the car’s make and model with the one listed on the service app, checking the license plate and asking the driver for his or her name before entering the vehicle.

“I have family and friends who utilize rideshare vehicles and to think this could have been one of them victimized is pretty upsetting, but this just goes back to everybody being aware of their surroundings and making sure you verify what you’re doing prior to getting into one of these vehicles and again, trusting your instinct,” Boteler told Fox 5.