2 Texas officers shot and wounded while serving warrant in Houston, ‘possible’ suspect dead at scene

Two officers were shot and wounded while executing a warrant in Houston early Monday morning.

The Houston Police Department confirmed in a tweet that chiefs, commanders and public information officers are responding to reports about two officers shot at 5350 Aeropark Drive in Houston. Local news broadcasts shows a large law enforcement presence on the residential street.

“It’s unknown what agency officers are from at this time,” the police department’s tweet said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the two officers were shot while executing a warrant. One possible suspect is deceased on the scene, Gonzalez added. A public information officer will also be at the hospital. No other updates were immediately available.

Police said the officers were being transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center. KHOU 11 reported that a Life Flight helicopter landed at the hospital carrying one of the officers shot. The second officer was transported to the hospital via ambulance, according to the station.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

