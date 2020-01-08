2 Texas juveniles charged after firework ignited in high school cafeteria, triggering evacuation

Two male adolescents were charged with felony arson Wednesday, for their alleged involvement with a firework explosion that took place on Tuesday, at Klein Forest High School, in Houston.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office said the boys were charged with arson because they intentionally caused the explosion that forced the entire school to be evacuated, and injured four students.

Police claimed the suspects took an aerial firework and set it off inside of a container while they were in the cafeteria, according to Fox 26.

“This was a very serious incident that occurred inside one of our schools, and we are fortunate the injuries sustained were minor,” Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen said. “I’m proud of our partnerships with Klein ISD Police, local law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office. Our officers were able to quickly identify the suspects, obtain confessions and file charges.”

Two students were injured by the firework while two others were hurt as they tried to run away and tripped or fell, Christensen added.

The students were examined by emergency services on the scene, and none of them required hospitalization.

Local, state and federal agencies were called in to review the school’s surveillance video in an effort to determine the culprit, following the explosion.

After the school was evacuated, classes were dismissed for the day. The school district also posted a message to Twitter, telling students and staff not to return to campus for any after-school activities.

Classes reportedly resumed again on Wednesday.