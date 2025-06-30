2 teens shot near NYC’s Stonewall Inn after Pride March: police

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teens were shot near New York City’s Stonewall Inn late Sunday following a Pride parade earlier in the day, police said.

The NYPD tells Fox News Digital that police responded to calls of shots fired at Sheridan Square near the famed LGBTQ bar around 10:15 p.m. as celebrations were winding down for the night.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS FLOATS AT NEW YORK PRIDE PARADE, BLOCK PARADE ROUTE

Responding officers found a 16-year-old female who’d sustained a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to Bellevue hospital in critical condition, an NYPD spokesperson said.

SESAME STREET’S PRIDE MONTH POST SPARKS BACKLASH FROM REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS AMID PBS FUNDING THREATS

A 17-year-old female had also sustained a gunshot wound to her left leg. She was transported to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital in Stable Condition.

Police said no suspects have been arrested in the shooting.

Located in the heart of Greenwich Village, the Stonewall Inn is famed for a 1969 police raid that is widely considered to have birthed the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

Sunday night’s violence came just after thousands marched through the West Village in celebration of Pride Month.

Hours earlier, another Pride celebration at Washing Square Park descended into chaos after a false report of gunfire and an individual deploying bear spray into a crowd sparked a stampede of people running for their lives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Post reports that more than 50 people were injured. The NYPD arrested the suspect and urged the public to remain calm.