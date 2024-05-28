2 rescued as 80-foot yacht sinks off Florida coast

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Two boaters were rescued from a sinking 80-foot yacht over the weekend after the vessel struck a submerged dredge pipe off the coast of Florida, authorities said.

The operator of the motor yacht Atlantis sent a distress call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday stating the vessel struck an object and began taking on water about three miles off St. Augustine Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said.

Marine units with St. Johns County Fire Rescue rescued two people aboard the sinking yacht. One of the individuals suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the USCG said.

Photos show the stern of the yacht sinking beneath the water and tipping the bow straight toward the sky.

CHARTER BOAT LIKELY CAPSIZED IN LEADUP TO WRECK THAT KILLED 5 OFF ALASKA COAST: COAST GUARD

The vessel is believed to have struck a dredge pipe piling that was partially submerged, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The Coast Guard thanked St. Johns County Fire Rescue, local police and nearby good Samaritans for helping to coordinate the rescue of the stranded mariners from the sinking yacht.

Image 1 of 2

next

Image 2 of 2

prev



Officials also noted that the luxury yacht activated its properly registered emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) to allow rescuers to pinpoint the vessel’s location.

8 INJURED IN AIRBOAT CRASH IN CENTRAL FLORIDA, DEPUTIES SAY

Image 1 of 2

next

Image 2 of 2

prev



“With the weather improving and mariners heading out onto the water, it’s imperative for everyone to verify the presence of all necessary safety equipment aboard their vessel,” said Senior Chief Petty Officer Ricardo Santacana, the command duty officer of Sector Jacksonville. “This ensures that responders, as demonstrated in this case, can swiftly locate you and render assistance when an emergency arises.”

Image 1 of 2

next

Image 2 of 2

prev



The owner of the Atlantis is expected to arrange salvage, according to USCG officials.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.