2 rescued after Utah avalanche overturns, buries snowcat

Two people were rescued in Utah on Tuesday after an avalanche buried a snowcat vehicle they were inside in the backcountry, officials said.

The slide happened around 12:30 p.m. in the Gold Ridge area in Morgan County, Morgan County Fire and EMS said in a statement.

The snowcat reportedly triggered the avalanche and was swept through a group of trees before overturning, the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) said.

Search and rescue teams reached the area within an hour and dug out one individual who was trapped under the snowcat using “the jaws of life,” saws and other heavy equipment.

The trapped individual was airlifted to a hospital with a significant leg injury, rescuers said. The other individual suffered a heady injury and was transported in stable condition via ambulance to a hospital.

“Despite the challenging conditions and the treacherous terrain, personnel worked diligently to ensure that everyone involved was rescued safely,” rescue officials said.

Rescuers reminded those taking part in outdoors winter activities to take proper precautions and always be prepared for the possibility of an avalanche.

“We encourage everyone to always check the weather and snow conditions, carry essential safety equipment, and stay within designated areas,” the statement said.

There have been at least 21 avalanche fatalities in the U.S. in the 2022 to 2023 season, according to a list of avalanche fatalities compiled by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. From 2021 to 2022, there were 17 fatalities.

So far this season, avalanches have killed two individuals in Utah, including a snowmobiler buried Monday in the Oquirrh Mountains, according to the UAC.

The agency shared a video on Monday showing the moment a so-called “powder cloud” avalanche crashed down on Provo’s Mount Timpanogos toward a group of skiers at the Sundance Resort.

The UAC said that avalanche was natural and came from the “Middle Finger” on the mountain.

“Avalanche debris stopped in the dry lakes area adjacent to the ski area, but the dust cloud carried for hundreds of yards,” it said in a Facebook post.

