2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, 1 civilian dead following car crash: authorities

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian are dead following an automobile accident in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Monday morning along I-95, Fox 29 reported.

Authorities said the three victims were all deceased at the scene. Authorities have not released any details surrounding the crash, Fox 29 reported.

Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate the incident and traffic running both ways along I-95 has been shut down, according to the report.

Neither officer nor the civilian have yet been identified.