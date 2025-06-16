2 NYC court officers stabbed at site of iconic trials

​

Two New York City court officers were slashed in what authorities are calling a “targeted attack.”

It happened in the criminal court building in Lower Manhattan on Monday morning, state Office of Court Administration spokesman Al Baker told Fox News.

“Preliminary information indicated that at least two Court Officers suffered stab and slash injuries in the attacks that broke out shortly before 9:45 am in the lobby on the south side of the building,” Baker said in a statement.

“Several Court Officers immediately rushed to stop the assailant, subduing him near a bank of magnetometers, disarming him, and taking him into custody,” he continued.

The assaults on the officers were caught on camera and “appeared preliminarily to be a targeted attack of the uniformed officers working security details at the courthouse,” Baker said.

The stabbings took place beyond the court’s metal detectors. It is not known how the weapon made it into the court lobby.

One of the officers walked himself to an ambulance and another was taken to a separate ambulance in a wheelchair.

Although they are both in stable condition and are expected to recover, the New York State Supreme Court Officers Association told local FOX 5 that one of the officers suffered serious injuries to his face and neck.

A criminal investigation led by the New York State Unified Court System is currently underway. The suspect’s identity and what charges they may face have not yet been released.

The stabbings took place in the same building where President Donald Trump’s criminal trial and Daniel Penny’s trial took place. In December 2024, Penny was found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Fox News’ Maria Paronich and Jeremy Copas contributed to this report.