2 Nevada State Troopers killed on Las Vegas freeway, suspect arrested: report

Two Nevada State Troopers were struck and killed by a vehicle in Las Vegas on Thursday morning while assisting a motorist on a freeway, Nevada State Police (NSP) announced.

The deadly incident occurred on northbound I-15 near the Spaghetti Bowl interchange when the troopers were struck by the driver of another vehicle who fled the scene, according to local reports.

A suspect has been apprehended and taken into custody, according to 8NewsNow, citing multiple law enforcement sources.

NSP said an investigation is currently ongoing and being conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

It is unclear if the troopers were on foot or in their vehicle at the time of the incident. The cause of the collision and what type of vehicle the suspect was driving are not known at the time of this report.

Fox News Digital contacted the LVMPD, but a spokesperson was unable to provide any more details about the incident.

The incident resulted in the closure of northbound I-15 near the Spaghetti Bowl.

Las Vegas Governor Joe Lombardo paid his respects to the fallen officers, writing in a statement posted on social media that he was “profoundly saddened.”

“This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state,” the statement reads. “As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage and sacrifice.

NSP announced news of the incident earlier on Thursday via a post on X.

“We are deeply saddened to report that two Nevada State Troopers conducting a motorist assist earlier this morning in Las Vegas were struck by a vehicle and have been confirmed deceased,” NSP posted on X.

“Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers.”

Further information will be provided as it becomes available, NSP said.