2 migrants who stomped and kicked NYPD officers in vicious Times Square attack yet to be arrested

Two violent migrants who were captured on CCTV stomping and kicking two police officers during the vicious Times Square attack late last month have yet to be arrested and are still at large, according to the New York Police Department.

The suspects have yet to be apprehended in relation to the shocking attack where a mob of illegal immigrants kicked and beat the NYPD officers just steps from the New Amsterdam Theater — a popular destination among tourists.

In photos released by police on Wednesday, one migrant is pictured wearing a red hoody, black pants, black sneakers and a white baseball cap.

In the now-viral video of the attack, police say that the migrant stomps on a lieutenant’s head as the police officer tries to apprehend a suspect on the ground. The migrant then kicks the other officer in the back before returning and taking a kick at the lieutenant.

Photos of the second migrant show him wearing a dark-colored puffer coat, blue jeans, sneakers and a red baseball cap.

He can be seen taking a big swinging kick at the lieutenant’s head. The migrant falls to the ground as he tries to execute the kick.

The footage, along with a video of one of the immigrants giving the middle finger after being released, sparked widespread condemnation.

Several of those already arrested were released on bail and have fled the state, leading to some New York Republican lawmakers calling for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to be removed from office. Bragg said that his office, “continues to work with law enforcement to bring everyone responsible for these heinous attacks to justice.”

Darwin Andres Gomez, 19, Wilson Juarez, 21, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, and Yorman Reveron, 24, were part of the initial group of four who were arrested and let go. Police say that they have skipped town and have headed to California.

Jhoan Boada, 22, was arrested later and then released before flipping the bird to waiting reporters.

Yohenry Brito, 24, and Jandry Barros, 21, were also arrested in the case. Brito was indicted by a grand jury in relation to the attack on the officers, although Barros has not been charged in relation to the attack.

Meanwhile, Yoiber Martinez, 19, was arrested days after the attack on charges of disorderly conduct, disrupting traffic and possession of a controlled substance after he exchanged words with passing officers outside the Roosevelt Hotel. Martinez appeared to play a clip of the attack in front of the police.

A smiling and laughing Martinez was seen walking out of the police station the previous day with Boada, who was giving double middle fingers. Martinez does not appear to have been involved in the attack on the officers in Times Square.

The brutal attacks come amid an uptick in violent crime being perpetrated in the Big Apple by illegal immigrants while the taxpayer continues to pay for the housing and food of around 67,000 migrants at various shelters as funding for other services is slashed. For instance, a $60 million cut to the city’s food budget has resulted in the cafeteria menu removing student favorites like cookies, chicken dumplings and burritos, according to Chalkbeat.

A video released this week from December shows members of a migrant crime gang dragging a woman down a New York City street, grabbing her purse and sending her careening into a steel pole before speeding off.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old Palestinian migrant is facing hate crime charges in New York after police say he stole a homeowner’s U.S. and Israeli flags out of his yard and then beat the man to the ground while yelling antisemitic slurs.

It comes as New York City Mayor Eric Adams is asking the state to cough up $4.6 billion in the new budget to pay for the illegal migrant crisis.

More than 170,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since 2022. Officials had hoped that the cost of the crisis would be split equally three ways between the city, state and federal governments, but Adams admitted the federal government never agreed to that arrangement. So far, the Biden administration has allocated around $150 million in federal aid.

About $1.3 billion of the $2.4 billion that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has already committed to paying for large-scale migrant tent shelters in Queens, Randall’s Island and Brooklyn’s Floyd Bennett Field.

Around $1.1 billion will pay for housing, food and other services for the migrants still in the city’s care.

The city will soon launch a $53 million pilot program to hand out prepaid credit cards to migrant families housed in hotels, according to a report.