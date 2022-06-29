2 men shot dead in Philadelphia after forcing their way into home: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men have been killed in Philadelphia after trying to force their way into a home – with one of the individuals being shot more than a dozen times, reports have said.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in South Philadelphia, and police are investigating whether it was a home invasion or if the men had arrived at the property for another reason, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

“You see it on the news all the time, unfortunately, but this is something really out of the ordinary around this area,” John Carozza, a neighbor, told the station.

Law enforcement sources that spoke to Fox29 Philadelphia said that investigators believe two shooters fired at the men when they forced their way inside the home, with one individual being shot while on the home’s first floor, and the other while in the basement.

TEENS CHARGED IN MURDER OF PHILADELPHIA 15-YEAR-OLD WHO WAS SHOT IN HEAD GETTING WATER FROM FAMILY CAR

Police that responded to the scene found both men suffering from gunshot wounds – one of whom, a 33-year-old, was struck more than a dozen times, the station added.

Authorities are reportedly examining surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There have been 22 homicides in South Philadelphia so far this year, up from nine at this time last year, investigators also told Fox29 Philadelphia.

“I’m thinking maybe it’s time to move out, you know, for something like this to happen in the middle of the afternoon,” another neighbor, Mary Grace McHale, said.