2 Maryland children shot, wounded in Annapolis, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Maryland children were shot and wounded after a suspect allegedly “emerged from the woods” and opened fire “indiscriminately” in Annapolis Monday night, the city’s police chief told local media.

The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue at around 7:11 p.m., police confirmed. Police responding to reports of shots fired arrived at the scene and found two juvenile victims.

One child is a girl and the other a boy, ages unknown, a department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. Both were rushed to area hospitals. Additional details, including the extent of their injuries, were not immediately available.

NORTH CAROLINA DEPUTIES FIND SKELETAL REMAINS, PERSONAL EFFECTS AND CAMERA BELONGING TO UNIDENTIFIED MAN

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson told local media at a news briefing that the “very young” victims were playing outside near when the suspect opened fire, according to the Baltimore-based WJZ.

The gunman then left on foot “back the way they came,” the chief said, according to WBAL-TV reporter Amy Lu.

Police said they could not immediately share details about the suspect or his description. Anyone with any information is asked to call them at 410-260-3439.

Police were expected to release additional details Tuesday morning.

One week ago, FOX 5 DC reported that an Annapolis man had been arrested for shooting two other children about 2.5 miles away over the weekend. He was released on personal recognizance – or without bail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those victims were a 10-year-old girl who had been shot in the back and a 14-year-old boy shot in the legs or feet.

They had been part of a group of juveniles allegedly pounding on the shooter’s doors and windows, and the teen allegedly kicked in the front door.