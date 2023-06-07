2 killed, others injured after Virginia high school graduation ceremony: ‘Is nothing sacred any longer?’

Two people were killed and five others were injured Tuesday after a suspect opened gunfire near Virginia Commonwealth University following a high school graduation ceremony.

VCU police said the shooting occurred around 5:13 p.m. in the area of Monroe Park, near the campus’ Altria Theater after a recently-concluded graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

One of the victims killed was an 18-year-old male who had just graduated, and the other was a 36-year-old male, police said.

Their names were not released, but police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Richmond police said five others were injured with various degrees of injuries. Two people were treated for falls; one juvenile was struck by a car and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening; and 9 people were treated at the scene for minor injuries or anxiety.

Police also said a 19-year-old who was in custody will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Police recovered multiple handguns.

No further details were given about the victims’ ages or the identity of the suspects.

Richmond Public Schools said Thomas Jefferson High School canceled a planned graduation ceremony planned for Tuesday evening. The ceremony will be rescheduled.

School board member Jonathan Young told Richmond TV station WWBT that graduates and other attendees were exiting the theater when they heard about 20 gunshots in rapid succession.

“That prompted, as you would expect, hundreds of persons in an effort to flee the gunfire to return to the building,” Young said.

“It materialized in a stampede,” he said.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called the shooting “traumatic” for everyone, especially the youth involved.

“Is nothing sacred any longer? We’re going to do everything we can to bring the individuals who are involved in this to justice. Not just for the families involved, but also the city,” Stoney said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration was monitoring the “terrible” shooting and that state law enforcement is providing support to the Richmond Police Department.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community, but a heavy police presence remains at Monroe Park. Richmond police are leading the investigation.