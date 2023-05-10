2 injured in Washington state after small plane crashes outside home

Two men were hospitalized in Washington state after a float plane crashed outside a home in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 11200 block of Greystone Drive in Lakewood, West Pierce Fire and Rescue said.

The plane was on fire in the front yard of the home when crews arrived, fire officials told FOX13 Seattle. Two men were inside the small aircraft when it crashed.

The two patients were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition, fire officials said. No update on their conditions was immediately available.

Neighbors had provided aid to the two men before first responders arrived, the station reported.

Kimber Miller, a neighbor, told the station that the crash was “surreal.”

“To be standing there outside your home and have a plane drop-down in your driveway and burst into flames, it’s all surreal,” Miller said.

Miller said the pilot is believed to be a resident of the area and had experience flying.

It was unclear what caused the aircraft to crash.

Officials said the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the crash.