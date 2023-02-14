2 injured in Alabama funeral home shooting

Two people were injured during a Monday morning shooting at a Cullman funeral home, the sheriff said.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said a person was arrested soon after someone called 911 to report the shooting in the parking lot of the Cullman Funeral Home. Two people were hurt, but their injuries are not life-threatening, he said.

“The community is safe. The suspect in the shooting is in custody,” Gentry said during a Monday press conference that was broadcast on social media.

Gentry told The Cullman Times that the shooting happened before a service and appears to be family related. A 33-year-old suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated assault/attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault involving a gun, the newspaper reported.