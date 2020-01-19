2 Hawaii officers shot, killed after responding to assault call, reports say

Two police officers were shot in Hawaii on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Hawaii News Now reported both Honolulu officers died.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that cops had responded to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a man with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

Local media said the suspect was evicted this morning, and then stabbed his female landlord. The man allegedly opened fire on the responding officers.

The gunman was being sought, investigators said.

A home that the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames. Local media have not confirmed, but it’s believed that the suspect may be dead in the burning home.

The fire at the home since has spread to at least four neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

Police have closed several streets nearby, and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.