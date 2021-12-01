2 Georgia officers shot outside Atlanta, sparking manhunt for suspect

Police in Georgia are in pursuit Wednesday of an “armed and dangerous” suspect accused of shooting two DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies while they were serving an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with the intent to murder.

The gunfire that unfolded at a residence in Lithonia early this morning was the second shooting directed at law enforcement in the greater Atlanta area over the last 24 hours. Last night, Henry Laxson, an officer with the Clayton County Police Department, was killed in the line of duty in an incident that authorities said left a total of four people dead, including the suspect.

“We will not stop today until we find the individual that has caused harm to our investigators,” DeKalb County Chief Randy Akies said in a press conference.

Skies identified the suspect in the most recent shooting as 38-year-old Edward Gatling, who he says police consider “armed and dangerous.” He added that investigators believe Gatling – who was last wearing a red jacket – is still somewhere within DeKalb County.

Both of the deputies injured are “conscious and alert,” Skies also said.

Police did not release further details about the nature of the incident, but told Fox5 Atlanta that Gatling “allegedly shot two sheriff’s investigators this morning as they endeavored on an arrest warrant at a residence on Wellington Circle in Lithonia, Georgia.”

Elsewhere in the U.S., two police officers in Indianapolis are currently recovering after allegedly being stabbed by a suspect in an “unprovoked attack,” police there said.

